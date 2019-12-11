Deals
Third
Third
A plugin that lets you import, lit, and render 3D in Figma.
Design Tools
Productivity
A Figma plugin that lets you import, lit, use and render 3D models right there in Figma 🙈
💡 Features
- ⚡ A viewport to interact with 3D models.
- 🔥 High resolution and transparent rendering.
- 😽 Easy to use UI.
- ✨ Supports multiple 3D Object model format for import.
- 🚀 Lightweight.
