A Figma plugin that lets you import, lit, use and render 3D models right there in Figma 🙈

💡 Features

- ⚡ A viewport to interact with 3D models.

- 🔥 High resolution and transparent rendering.

- 😽 Easy to use UI.

- ✨ Supports multiple 3D Object model format for import.

- 🚀 Lightweight.