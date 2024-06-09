Launches
thinl.ink

A streamlined URL shortener and QR code generator

Free
A simple, yet essential tool to shorten your long URLs. Save and manage your generated short links, get a QR code, and change the alias name (sign up required)
Launched in
Productivity
Social Media
Maker Tools
 by
Fireberry
Fireberry
About this launch
thinl.ink by
was hunted by
Frank Eno
in Productivity, Social Media, Maker Tools. Made by
Frank Eno
. Featured on June 11th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is thinl.ink's first launch.
