Andrew Ellis
Maker
Founder of ThinkingLonger.
Hi, I’m Andrew, the founder of Thinking Longer, a source for doing better than buying an S&P 500 Index fund. You can do better! You can buy stocks that have outperformed the S&P500 Index over many years. You can sell the laggards, reinvest over the long term, and keep the government out of your pocket. You can be financially autonomous. Your feedback is welcome!
Interesting product!
Warren Buffett proved that an index fund is more probable to gain better profits over hedge funds, see https://www.investopedia.com/art.... Sorry for being skeptical but basically you are saying that you can outperform index funds and hedge-funds and you will give this secret away instead of actually making big money? Let me know if I got something wrong or missed something.