Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Jeff Gardner
Hunter
Over the last two years, Highways become one of the premier teams building high-quality apps to help businesses get more value from Intercom! I've been following their progress ever since working closely with them while I was running Platform Partnerships at Intercom - so I’m really excited to hunt one of their newest apps, Thinkific for Intercom. Constantly opening and switching to new tabs (and away from Intercom Inbox) not only crushes your productivity, but it also almost always leads to disjointed experiences for students taking your Thinkific-based course. Highway's new app solves for this beautifully and makes it easy to enroll users in courses, look up their course details, and much more. If you're supporting or selling a Thinkific-based course and using Intercom Inbox then this app is a complete no-brainer!
UpvoteShare