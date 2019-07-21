Log InSign up
Think Drop

For your quick and private thoughts

Think Drop is a mobile app designed to keep track of your private thoughts. Articulate your thoughts privately on Think Drop and share them on social media (Twitter) if you like them.
Hoye Lam | 林浩意
Maker
Hey readers, Think Drop is made with the purpose to unclutter your mind. I had this idea because I read that so many people had too much on their minds in this socially connected world. The best way to unclutter some of those thoughts (at least for me) is to write them down. Thus, I build Think Drop where you could easily do that within two weeks. Now it is available for everybody on the iOS app store. The main functionalities of Think Drop are: - Adding private thoughts and displaying them in a simple UI - Support for pinning thoughts - Share your thoughts to Twitter - Hashtags support - Search thoughts - Thread support - Statistics of your last 7 days - Privacy-focused (data is ONLY stored on your phone) If you like to see some additional features, feel free to reach out to me.
