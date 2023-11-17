Products
Things Counter

Count everything. Simple. Web-based. Mobile first.

Free
Embed
Count stuff. In a simple and beautiful interface. No apps, no downloads required. Just a simple yet useful tool.
Launched in
Productivity
Data Visualization
 by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Text me your feature request, and I'll improve the counter over the next few weeks! :)"

The makers of Things Counter
About this launch
0
reviews
19
followers
Things Counter by
was hunted by
Lucas Pilzen
in Productivity, Data Visualization. Made by
Lucas Pilzen
. Featured on November 25th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Things Counter's first launch.
Upvotes
20
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-