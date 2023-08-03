Products
ThincHealth
ThincHealth
Transforming the healthcare experience
Payment Required
Stats
ThincHealth is revolutionising healthcare in Southeast Asia and the Pacific by leveraging technology and AI. Our solutions, including our Telemedicine platform and AI system, provide accessible, personalised, and affordable healthcare for all.
Launched in
Health & Fitness
by
ThincHealth
About this launch
ThincHealth
Transforming the healthcare experience
ThincHealth by
ThincHealth
was hunted by
Tony Nguyen
in
Health & Fitness
. Made by
Tony Nguyen
. Featured on August 4th, 2023.
ThincHealth
ThincHealth is not rated yet. This is ThincHealth's first launch.
Upvotes
15
Comments
1
