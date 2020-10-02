  1. Home
Thiicket

Serverless for Redis: same underlying engine, better model

Focus on your code, not maintaining and scaling your Redis cluster. It's everything you already love about Redis but as a serverless model, with no infrastructure to manage and no need for capacity planning
I was inspired to make this product when dealing with several micro-services (everyone's favourite buzzword!) and environments To maintain isolation, each stack and each environment had their own Redis instance/cluster but usage varied wildly between them. From that I created Thiicket, with the idea being that you only pay for what you actually use To that end, we measure memory usage by the amount of bytes stored on a millisecond scale and the time commands take to execute on a microsecond scale to ensure you pay only for what you use and nothing more
