Theseus is a Python library for marketing cohort analysis

Theseus is an open source library that provides a set of common functions for use in doing analysis related to product growth: building retention profiles, projecting DAU levels, combining cohorts, segmenting cohorts by age, etc.
Simon Lejeune
Simon Lejeune
Awesome! Will take a look and give it a try 🙌
Eric Seufert
Eric Seufert
Maker
I created Theseus because 1) I feel that marketing generally lacks robust analytical tools, and that maybe creating a foundational library of simple functions would catalyze interest in creating more of them and 2) I found myself re-creating cohort analysis tools every time I built user base projection models, so a standardized library can help to save that time. Happy to hear feedback / feature requests / bug reports! The full documentation and some use cases can be found on the GitHub page.
