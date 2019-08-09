These Lyrics Do Not Exist

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Peter Ranieri
I have trained a songwriter Artificial Intelligence that creates you completely original song lyrics! Every generated line is a brand new sentence that has never been in any other song I have reviewed other competitor AI songwriters; however, I predict my software release is state of the art You just provide a song topic word, then press “Generate Lyrics” for completely new song lyrics Please let me know if you have any ideas for improvements 🤖🎤🎶
Upvote (2)Share
This is impressive, great work.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker