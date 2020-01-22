ThereOrSquare
Parties are fun, but planning them is a pain in the butt. We are tired of searching for event info in big group chats and emails. We are sick of keeping track of attendance manually. We are annoyed by the need to use multiple apps just to plan one event. We are irritated by guests who won't respond to our event invitations because they have to download a new app. This is why we created ThereOrSquare. We wanted a tool that can organize all event info in one place, keep track of attendance, plan everything without needing another app, and allow unwilling guests to join an event simply through the browser. At this moment, we have launched ThereOrSquare with a few core tools: Polls, Shared Task Lists, and Potluck Lists. Our goal is to implement more tools that cater to different areas of planning. Of course, we are also open to suggestions. Feel free to comment or leave feedback on our website. We welcome all criticism!
