  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Theraview
Theraview

Theraview

Easy ADHD medication tracking for iOS

Free
Embed
Meet Theraview, the best app for tracking ADHD meds. Easily track doses, set reminders, and anticipate side effects. Keep a record of your dose history and optimize your schedule. An optional parent mode is available for tracking your child's medication.
Launched in Productivity, Quantified Self, Health by
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"If you have any feature requests, complaints, or questions please don't hesitate to reach out. Features coming in the near future include scheduled/daily reminders, improvements to the UI, better metabolic rate adjustments, and more medications."

The makers of Theraview
About this launch
was hunted by
Andrew Hill
in Productivity, Quantified Self, Health. Made by
Andrew Hill
. Featured on April 12th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Theraview - Track ADHD Meds's first launch.
