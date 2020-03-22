Discussion
Arsen Kolyba
Maker
Hey Product Hunt! This is my second release here :) The thing I’m releasing today is thePenTool. This product was created mostly for designers, but not limited to! The story of how it came to be is simple: I’ve gathered a few products I’ve done in the past in my “freebie portfolio” like Forma , Better File Thumbnails plugin for Figma and older stuff. Decided that they needed a single home and that’s how thePenTool was born. Before launching I added two more assets & one more just now for the PH release.Hope you find something useful for yourself 🤞
