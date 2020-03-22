Log In
thePenTool

Design assets library for designers that value their time

thePenTool is a library of design assets for all kinds of designers. We know you value your time so we do tedious parts of the job for you. The library includes both premium and free assets so everyone will probably find something useful!
Arsen Kolyba
Hey Product Hunt! This is my second release here :) The thing I’m releasing today is thePenTool. This product was created mostly for designers, but not limited to! The story of how it came to be is simple: I’ve gathered a few products I’ve done in the past in my “freebie portfolio” like Forma , Better File Thumbnails plugin for Figma and older stuff. Decided that they needed a single home and that’s how thePenTool was born. Before launching I added two more assets & one more just now for the PH release.Hope you find something useful for yourself 🤞
