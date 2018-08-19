TheoremJS is a mathematical framework that is packed up with tons of useful mathematical functions. It is composed of functions in most mathematical fields such as algebra, number theory, statistics, etc... It was designed to fit your need, whatever you are trying to do.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
🌟
Babken Karapetyan@babken_karapetyan
pretty interest.
Upvote (1)Share·
Arthur GuiotMaker@arthur_guiot · Developper
@babken_karapetyan Thank you very much 😊
Upvote Share·
Alex Romero@b3bold · Product Designer
Really cool. What's a common use case for it? I'm looking to perform better animations gsap.
Upvote Share·
Arthur GuiotMaker@arthur_guiot · Developper
@b3bold As I said (in the website), this library is similar to numpy (a famous python library) but in javascript. It can run on the browser when you have a web app that uses a lot of math, ex: Google Sheet, Desmos, etc
Upvote (1)Share·
Cassidy Williams@cassidoo · Software Engineer, Clarifai
Looks really neat! Nice work! Can’t wait to play with it.
Upvote Share·
Kasper Hägele@kazper · ecommerce / customer care / marketing
Are there export functions (eps?)
Upvote Share·
Arthur GuiotMaker@arthur_guiot · Developper
@kazper I'm not sure, but I think you're talking about functions that you can import without importing the whole module right? The answer is no, the structure of the project doesn't allow export functions. But you can still create a PR or an issue if you want it to happens
Upvote Share·