Log InSign up
 

TheoremJS

A Math framework for computation in JavaScript

#2 Product of the DayAugust 19, 2018

TheoremJS is a mathematical framework that is packed up with tons of useful mathematical functions. It is composed of functions in most mathematical fields such as algebra, number theory, statistics, etc... It was designed to fit your need, whatever you are trying to do.

Reviews

 

Discussion

Hunter
Arthur Guiot
Makers
Arthur Guiot
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Babken Karapetyan@babken_karapetyan
pretty interest.
Upvote (1)·
Arthur GuiotMaker@arthur_guiot · Developper
@babken_karapetyan Thank you very much 😊
Upvote ·
Alex Romero@b3bold · Product Designer
Really cool. What's a common use case for it? I'm looking to perform better animations gsap.
Upvote ·
Arthur GuiotMaker@arthur_guiot · Developper
@b3bold As I said (in the website), this library is similar to numpy (a famous python library) but in javascript. It can run on the browser when you have a web app that uses a lot of math, ex: Google Sheet, Desmos, etc
Upvote (1)·
Cassidy Williams@cassidoo · Software Engineer, Clarifai
Looks really neat! Nice work! Can’t wait to play with it.
Upvote ·
Kasper Hägele@kazper · ecommerce / customer care / marketing
Are there export functions (eps?)
Upvote ·
Arthur GuiotMaker@arthur_guiot · Developper
@kazper I'm not sure, but I think you're talking about functions that you can import without importing the whole module right? The answer is no, the structure of the project doesn't allow export functions. But you can still create a PR or an issue if you want it to happens
Upvote ·