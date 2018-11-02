TheMojifier™ is a Slack bot that replaces faces in images with emojis matching their emotion!
1- Detects the faces in an image
2- Calculates the emotion of each face
3- Matches emotions to emojis 😍😉🤷🏼♂️😀
4- Replaces each face with the emoji
You can also build your own 🤖
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Cool! Can you pick which emoji?
Asim HussainMaker@jawache · Author • Speaker • Teacher • 🥑
@aaronoleary nope 😁 it uses some ai to determine the emotion of the face and then picks the most appropriate emoji. So if you maybe smiled it would pick one, if you grimaced it would pick another!
