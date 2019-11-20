Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Mubashar Iqbal
Pro
I like that these are exclusive at an affordable price. Instead of sounding like everyone else you get a theme song just for you.
Upvote (3)Share
Maker
Theme Song Studio was created by my brother, Joseph McDade. He creates fantastic, original music for YouTubers, podcasters, and other media-centered productions.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Neon Uppercut went to @pjrvs and @thejackellis's new Fathom podcast: Above Board https://usefathom.com/podcast
UpvoteShare