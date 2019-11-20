Log InSign up
Theme Song Studio

Exclusive kickass theme songs are waiting for you.

Every YouTube channel, podcast, tv show, or other media endeavor needs a good, original theme song to stand out and be remembered. Each of these theme songs can be exclusively yours, and when they're gone, they're gone.
1 Review5.0/5
I like that these are exclusive at an affordable price. Instead of sounding like everyone else you get a theme song just for you.
Theme Song Studio was created by my brother, Joseph McDade. He creates fantastic, original music for YouTubers, podcasters, and other media-centered productions.
Neon Uppercut went to @pjrvs and @thejackellis's new Fathom podcast: Above Board https://usefathom.com/podcast
