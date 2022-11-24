Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
TheLifeSigns
TheLifeSigns
Living solo, this could save your life
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
TheLifeSigns service sends a daily email with a lifesign button to solo living persons. In case you are not able to press the button, TheLifeSigns automatically sends requests to your buddies to check in on you. This can be life saving.
Launched in
Social Network
,
YouTube
,
Health
+1 by
TheLifeSigns
Snowflake Startup Challenge
Ad
Pitch to Sequoia and NYSE - up to $1M in three startups
About this launch
TheLifeSigns
Living solo? This could save your life
1
review
9
followers
Follow for updates
TheLifeSigns by
TheLifeSigns
was hunted by
Rob van den Akker
in
Social Network
,
YouTube
,
Health
. Made by
Rob van den Akker
. Featured on November 24th, 2022.
TheLifeSigns
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is TheLifeSigns's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#204
Report