TheFollowUp
Discover and support businesses acting for racial justice.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Sharath Kuruganty
Hunter
What @edmundamoye @modernafflatus @michaeljnovotny and @kieranball doing with The Follow Up is simply amazing and inspiring 🔥 Love how they are bringing their strengths together to solve some necessary problems. Keeping tech companies accountable is not a small feat but with the grit and passion they have I believe they will achieve it! It is absolutely my honor to hunt The Follow Up. Congratulations guys, you are truly making a difference 🙏🏽
Upvote (5)Share
Maker
@edmundamoye @modernafflatus @kieranball @5harath I first want to say it was an honor to be asked by Edmund to collaborate on this project. It was a delight to work with you guys and an even more delight to see it come together. I want to also call out that @edmundamoye's original idea, leadership and hard work to do this was the guiding force in shipping this project. It was fantastic working with @modernafflatus and @kieranball who put forth major effort and are insanely talked Makers too. I've never shipped something with other Makers and I am so thankful for the chance to. The problem is it's a noisy world out there today. Our intentions are to positively call out those taking action. And to make it widely known so that it is easier to support and partner with organizations that do what they say they are doing. I hope that people see the heart and soul of this project reflects that of Edmund and the positive effect we hope to have. It's the doers in life that the universe responds to. And I hope that with this project it can help inspire more people and companies to make the change we want to see in the world. Cheers.
Upvote (4)Share
Maker
@edmundamoye @modernafflatus @kieranball @5harath @michaeljnovotny I'd like to echo Michael's words, it's been an honour to be involved with this project. The tragic death of George Floyd set in motion something powerful. Apart from the protests and social media posts, I've seen real change happening in institutions and companies. People have been empowered to speak up and speak out against racism. My friends have told me that difficult but necessary conversations are happening at their workplaces, people are being called out, resignations are being handed in, policies are being written. By making these changes at a company level rather than an individual level, it will impact not just the employees of the company, but also their families, suppliers, customers, competitors, and other stakeholders. This is huge. We've already seen numerous large corporations take a stand against racism. Think of the effect this has on their customers and employees. But for real change to happen, it's not enough to have this moment. It needs momentum. It needs continuity. That's why the The Follow Up is crucial. Our goal is to make inspire companies to take a stand, and to ensure they're held accountable to the promises they are making. "Action springs not from thought, but from a readiness for responsibility." -- Dietrich Bonhoeffer
Upvote (2)Share
@modernafflatus @kieranball @5harath @michaeljnovotny loved working with you all. This project told me more about your character and drive. You got a friend in me.
@kieranball love the quote. You're right on the money on the 2nd and 3rd order impacts.
This is amazing. I'm excited and impressed to see you guys taking action to make real change. Statements are one thing, action is another! And you guys are taking real steps to hold these companies accountable. You love to see it. Congrats on the launch!
Upvote (5)Share
@gill_works 🙏🏾. We enjoyed it all the way.
Being accountable is the most important thing For an individual and more so for an organisation. Kudos to the makers. 👊🏼
@vjragavan Thanks. We worked really fast capitalizing on each or our strengths. They held me up whenever I fell short.
This is amazing guys 👏 signed up!
@suresh_reddy1 🙏🏾. So glad to have you on board. Any thoughts on how you think this product could evolve?
Awesome job! Missed getting this into the No-Code Report, but it will be there next week. Keep it up!
@parkerthompson_ Lol. 🙏🏾. Your consistent work has created an invisible deadline - Friday by 6pm. 😂