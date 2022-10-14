Products
thefluent.me
thefluent.me
Helping the world speak any language fluently
Instant feedback on your pronunciation and reading speed for 40 languages. Practice anytime, anywhere, completely free. Add your own posts, translate into any language, read aloud, and get feedback immediately. Word for word!
Launched in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
The language pronunciation app and API
About this launch
The language pronunciation app and API
Helping the world speak any language fluently
thefluent.me by
The language pronunciation app and API
was hunted by
Markus Koy
in
Education
,
Languages
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Markus Koy
. Featured on October 15th, 2022.
The language pronunciation app and API
is not rated yet. This is The language pronunciation app and API's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
#25
Week rank
#220
