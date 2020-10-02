discussion
Tamara Sredojevic
MakerWeb designer for people on a mission
A year and a half ago, Coni and I left our jobs and started working freelance. Since then, we've been collaborating on projects together with clients that aren't afraid to break taboos and challenge perspectives. This can sometimes mean a few uncomfortable conversations - change is never easy - but our aim is to empower you to go from walking on eggshells to shouting from the rooftops - and doing it all in a perfectly brand-aligned Pantone colour palette. Working with Thea means you automatically have global creative talent and diversity of thought on your team - even if you’re running your business from your dining table. With one point of contact and one overall quote, you can spend less time chasing emails and invoices and more time building your brand/dismantling the patriarchy. Want in? Come say hi :)
