The Writing Race

Finish writing faster to win 🏃♂️
🙅🏻♂️ Challenge another writer
✍ Choose your own topic
🏁 Finish your words first to win!
Ali SalahMaker@alollou · Maker and developer
Hey Hunters 😻 I created this writing-race thingy as a cool way to write faster. It's a real-time race where you challenge another writer for a specific number of words. The one who finishes the words-count faster will win! 🏁 🥇 Winner: 5 pts 🥈 2nd place: 2 pts If you find any problems or didn't find a race to join, just DM me! I prepared a list of topics to write during races today 😉
Anand@anand_sriniv · Founder, LeadJoint.com
Great idea. I remember using a similar app on Orkut. It's perhaps more fun if both users are made to type out the exact same text that appears on the screen, so I can really benchmark myself against others.
Ali SalahMaker@alollou · Maker and developer
@anand_sriniv Yeah, but it's not a typing-race 😁 Each player writes his/her own blog post. So the whole writing process is included.
Anand@anand_sriniv · Founder, LeadJoint.com
@alollou Ah okay. So it's kind of a productivity booster. Nice
Ali SalahMaker@alollou · Maker and developer
@anand_sriniv YUP 🙌
