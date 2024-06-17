Launches
The Worst Website Ever, WWE2
The worst website ever created, go check it out
WWE2 is the worst website every created, beating all of its competitors. Horrible design, ads, weird gradients and shadows, COMIC SANS GALORE, and much more!
Launched in
Funny
GitHub
Design
by
About this launch
The worst website ever created, go check it out.
0
reviews
29
followers
The Worst Website Ever, WWE2 by
was hunted by
Tiago Rangel
in
Funny
,
GitHub
,
Design
. Made by
Tiago Rangel
. Featured on June 18th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is The Worst Website Ever, WWE2's first launch.
Upvotes
32
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
