The Work From Home List

Brian Christner
Maker
The 56K.Cloud team had a meeting last week discussing how many customers/people still don't know where to find tools for Working From Home (WFH). During the meeting we created an MVP list of features, what framework to use and launched in less than one week. From idea to launch in under a week. We plan to continue adding features but first wanted feedback from the community. The current list of products is open for contribution. Our objective was to deliver the first iteration with little coding or effort and launch and get feedback as soon as possible.
