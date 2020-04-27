The Work From Home List

  1. Home
We are a passionate group of Work From Home (WFH) and remote workers. So we decided to create a list of our favorite tools both hardware and software into a Work From Home List. This list is open to contributions and voting. From idea to launch under a week.
The 56K.Cloud team had a meeting last week discussing how many customers/people still don't know where to find tools for Working From Home (WFH). During the meeting we created an MVP list of features, what framework to use and launched in less than one week. From idea to launch in under a week. We plan to continue adding features but first wanted feedback from the community. The current list of products is open for contribution. Our objective was to deliver the first iteration with little coding or effort and launch and get feedback as soon as possible.
