Jordan Mockus
MakerWork-From-Home-Backdrop
Hi my name is mockus and I’m a filmmaker and first time inventor. After being laid-off during Covid-19 I noticed a bookshelf behind almost every zoom interviewee on TV. It looked like they had all bought the same one and when I googled "work from home backdrop" I was amazed to see nothing like it was on the market - so I decided to create it myself! A month later the Work-From-Home Backdrop is out today - just in time for a perfect '2020' Christmas gift for yourself, a loved one or coworker with a bad backdrop! Our original ‘shelf’ design as well as virtual office spaces and beautiful home spaces are now available to buy on our website wfhbackdrop.com For the launch I've self-filmed this infomercial from my apartment during lockdown using the backdrop, my Google Pixel and zoom: https://youtu.be/sGgwZ7rTErk I’d be keen to get any feedback on product hub and if you would like to write about the backdrop or do a video call I’m happy to show it to you in action. Thanks for reading! mockus
@mockusdiane3 This looks awesome! Congrats to the team!
the smartest product on this site!