A daily guessing game that goes down in Slack.
Whoever guesses the “word of the day” first wins $1,000.
Start guessing today!
Guess The Word Of The Day In This Slack Channel, Win $1000While it might feel that way some days, the internet is not all doom and gloom. There are bright, shiny corners of it still waiting to be discovered. There are also creative marketing agencies creating their own version of the internet, one weird and engaging product at a time.
Forbes
Daniel GreenbergMakerPro@15greenberg · Making weird internet
We at MSCHF Internet Studios are pumped to be sharing this product with you. You might have seen some of our work before like Times Newer Roman, Away Mode, and Burrito Time. Today, we are publically launching a new game via Slack called The Word Of The Day Is. All you have to do is join the channel, guess words, and if you guess the word of the day, you win $1,000. It's that simple. In the last few days, we have garnered players from offices like Apple, Firefox, BuzzFeed, Clarifai, Snapchat, The Daily Beast, Genius, Vayner Media, and more! @rosen and I will be online all day to answer your questions. Get guessing today!
