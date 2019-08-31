The Wine List
Wine education & two special bottles delivered every month
Josh Lachkovic
Hey PH, We created The Wine List to make wine learning accessible. Wine is the UK's most popular alcoholic drink and yet 20% of those drinkers wish they knew more about it. The Wine List is an interactive way to build your wine knowledge up on a monthly basis. What you will learn? - Why your wine tastes the way it does and why two chardonnays from the same place can taste entirely different - Rare grapes and wines from all around the world - How to choose better wine yourself in the future 🙏I'd love any feedback you have. Thank you 🍷
Love that I can finally learn about wine - and while tasting it. Super accessible, smart product.
Really thoughtful and welll curated product. Love that the wines are something a bit different yet affordable - real dinner table talking points!
@paul_connor1 Thanks Paul - glad you're liking it so far. Make sure to send me your tasting cards next time you do them!
Love the design of the materials. Looks gorgeous!
@luke_murphy_wearmouth Thanks Luke. I've got @richardvmurray to thank for design of materails
This looks excellent, clearly filling a niche crying out for something just like this.
