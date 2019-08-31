Log InSign up
The Wine List

Wine education & two special bottles delivered every month

A wine education delivered to your door for £39/month.
Every month, you receive:
1. Lessons to help you learn about grapes, regions & more
2. Two carefully selected wines that aren't widely available
3. An understanding of the wine in your glass
4 Reviews5.0/5
Josh Lachkovic
Josh Lachkovic
Hey PH, We created The Wine List to make wine learning accessible. Wine is the UK's most popular alcoholic drink and yet 20% of those drinkers wish they knew more about it. The Wine List is an interactive way to build your wine knowledge up on a monthly basis. What you will learn? - Why your wine tastes the way it does and why two chardonnays from the same place can taste entirely different - Rare grapes and wines from all around the world - How to choose better wine yourself in the future 🙏I'd love any feedback you have. Thank you 🍷
Sam Phillips
Sam Phillips
Love that I can finally learn about wine - and while tasting it. Super accessible, smart product.
Josh Lachkovic
Josh Lachkovic
@sammyps Thanks Sam! Building the newsletter over the last 18 months has really helped with getting the tone of this final product right!
Paul Connor
Paul Connor
Really thoughtful and welll curated product. Love that the wines are something a bit different yet affordable - real dinner table talking points!
Josh Lachkovic
Josh Lachkovic
@paul_connor1 Thanks Paul - glad you're liking it so far. Make sure to send me your tasting cards next time you do them!
Luke Murphy-Wearmouth
Luke Murphy-Wearmouth
Love the design of the materials. Looks gorgeous!
Josh Lachkovic
Josh Lachkovic
@luke_murphy_wearmouth Thanks Luke. I've got @richardvmurray to thank for design of materails
Liam Thomson
Liam Thomson
This looks excellent, clearly filling a niche crying out for something just like this.
