The Violet Society Fellowships

Shriya Nevatia
Hi everyone! 👋🏽 My name is Shriya and I'm the Founder & CEO of The Violet Society. Last year, we launched on Product Hunt with our pilot Startup Founders Fellowship program. Today, I'm excited to share that our 3rd and 4th fellowships are wrapping up this week & applications are open now for three more fellowships that we're running in the fall. I've mentored peers in technology for the past 6 years, helping them find jobs, refine their skills, select challenging goals for themselves, and raise the ceiling of what they believe they can do. When I hit the limit of what I felt I could give, that's when I started to build communities that would help one another. We have 3 programs for different audiences: - A startup founder fellowship for early-stage or aspiring founders from any background or role - A product manager for PMs who are looking to rise up the ranks or transition into a role like startup founder or VC - An engineer fellowship for software engineers from any specialty (frontend, backend, mobile, devrel, etc.) who are deciding if they should be an IC, eng manager, technical founder, or something else. We meet once a week for 10 weeks in-person, and each fellowship only has 10-14 members. Apply now to join the sisterhood ✨ Say hello to us in-person to learn more about the program & meet alums at: - Our Summer PM Fellowship Celebration this Wednesday: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the... - Our Summer Founder Fellowship Showcase this Friday: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the...
I attended one of the Violet Society showcases in SF last year and was really impressed by the ambition and energy in the room. How does the selection process for the programs work @shriyanevatia?
