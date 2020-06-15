Discussion
Lola
Maker
Hi all! I would love any feedback on the village. I'm a solo founder, and I was looking for a supportive community that could hold me accountable, and I missed the peer support since graduating from an incubator program. Anywho, the village is a peer-led community of solo founders who support each other as we build our businesses, and it's free to join. Lola
It can be a great project. If the community is energized and active daily, solo founders can find support and advice. I am waiting to see :)
