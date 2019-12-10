Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Abadesi
Hunter
Pro
I'm a huge fan of products that de-mystify VC and share advice on tapping into underserved spaces for deal flow. Hope this can help more techies understand the landscape better and help investors think differently about deal sourcing.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
Here's how the VC Platform Field Guide was created: It all started in early 2019 when we organised a dinner in Berlin to bring platform leads from the city’s VC firms together for the first time. Realising the incredible value of exchanging knowledge and sharing perspectives, we extended this to regular meetups. And we began to invite platform leads from across Europe along too. In doing so, we discovered a wealth of platform expertise within some of the world's biggest VC firms, waiting to be shared. So we asked 15 of the most experienced platform leads we know how they did it. How they created and executed a platform strategy that made a substantial difference to their portfolio companies – and how they continue to make an impact on overall fund performance. The contributors are: 🙋🏼Carolina Küng, Head of Platform, Frontline Ventures, London, UK 🙋🏼Eleanor Warnock, Communications Manager, Atomico, London, UK 🙋🏼Elizabeth Broderick, Head of Network and Portfolio Services, Kindred Capital, London, UK 🙋🏼Emma Philipps, Operations Director, LocalGlobe, London, UK 🙋🏼Isabel Salguiero, Head of Platform, Cherry Ventures, Berlin, Germany 🙇🏼Jakob Fricke, Director Business Development, Platform, Samsung NEXT, Berlin, Germany 🙋🏼Keji Mustapha, Head of Network & Operations, Connect Ventures, London, UK 🙋🏼Kim Pham, Founder, European VC Platform, New York City, USA Martin Krag Andersen, Head of Platform, byFounders, Copenhagen, Denmark 🙋🏼Natasha Lytton, Head of Brand & Marketing, Seedcamp, London, UK 🙋🏼Naza Metghalchi, Business Development Lead, EQT Ventures, London, UK 🙋🏼Nina Woess, Head of Marketing & Community, Speedinvest, Vienna, Austria 🙋🏼Olivia Stamp, Community Manager, Entrepreneur First, London, UK 🙇🏼Philipp Moehring, Seed Investor, AngelList, Berlin, Germany 🙇🏼Stephen Millard, Chief Platform Officer, Notion Capital, London, UK First published in December 2019, the VC Platform Guide is a free-to-download guide for anyone curious about helping startups succeed, improve their deal flow and contributing to a thriving tech ecosystem. We hope you find it useful. Isabel, (Cherry VC), Jakob (Samsung NEXT) and Severin (co-matter) Thank you to Samsung NEXT and Cherry VC for supporting the creation of this guide.
UpvoteShare