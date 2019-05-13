The Urlist
Share the internet
#5 Product of the DayToday
Group related links into lists that you can manage, edit and share. Select a vanity url or we'll generate one for you.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Burke H✪llandMaker@burkeholland
We built this product after becoming frustrated that there wasn't an easy way to share the resources that we were giving people at the end of our talks. We wanted one simple URL people could remember instead of them having to take a picture of a slide with their phone.
Upvote (1)Share·
Navneet Pratap Singh@inavneetsingh · Working on StartupEyes. Past, Doovery.
Looks useful. There can be another feature that disables the public link after a certain period of time (Expired link).
Upvote Share·
Lindsay Shaver@theclaw33 · S&P500 Escapee @Designed For Online
I effing love this. Smoothly executed. Only suggestion I have is for URL, maybe have a tooltip to make clear that’s for the user to input a string of their choosing to label the sites they’ve just grouped. Again, this is terrific. What are the plans after beta?
Upvote Share·