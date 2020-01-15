Deals
The (Unofficial) Apple Archive
The (Unofficial) Apple Archive
An archive of ads, videos and historical Apple material
#2 Product of the Day
Today
A time machine into Apple past
The Unofficial Apple Archive is on a mission to save Apple history and inspire new creators - 9to5Mac
"I totally forgot that Rihanna was used as the track for an iPad 2 guided tour. What a weird year." Sam Henri Gold was giving me a progress update on what would eventually become The Apple Archive. He had just made it to 2011. Compiled from hundreds of videos and images spanning Apple's near 44-year ...
Sam Henri Gold Launches The Unofficial Apple Archive
Last summer, Sam Henri Gold uploaded hundreds of images, videos, and other historical Apple material to Google Drive from the company's easiest days to present. The collection didn't last long. The flood of people trying to download its contents slowed the archive to a crawl, and ultimately, Gold took it down.
