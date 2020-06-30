The Unim.press
Linus
Maker
I made Unim.press this past Friday afternoon after thinking it would be cool to read Hacker News on a print newspaper. Hacker News turned out to be a bad choice for a feed, because HN posts don't have any images and so the resulting paper isn't very interesting. Luckily, Reddit has a great public API so I pivoted to make a Reddit browser. Extra appropriate, given the site's nickname. If you're on Firefox with Advanced Tracking Protection enabled, you might need to turn it off for this site -- apparently ATP blocks Reddit's official public API, too. Be sure to check out other subreddits and /top posts of subs with the controls on the right of the header bar!
@thesephist cool ship! what's the story behind the name?
Maker
@thesameerk The name's supposed to be "unimpress" as in "I'm un-impressed with today's news" but I think in hindsight I could have picked a more intuitive / pronounceable name, haha.
@thesameerk @thesephist I love the name
The product looks sick, cool project Linus.
Maker
@thesameerk Thanks! Definitely tried to put some effort into making the design match the real newspaper. You can see some comparisons with my reference design on a blog I wrote about this project at https://thesephist.com/posts/uni... :D