The Unim.press

We call Reddit.com the "front page of the Internet," but it occurred to me that that's only true in a very abstract sense. So I thought I'd extend that metaphor to something concrete! Unim.press is a Reddit reader/browser that looks like the NYT front page.
Linus
I made Unim.press this past Friday afternoon after thinking it would be cool to read Hacker News on a print newspaper. Hacker News turned out to be a bad choice for a feed, because HN posts don't have any images and so the resulting paper isn't very interesting. Luckily, Reddit has a great public API so I pivoted to make a Reddit browser. Extra appropriate, given the site's nickname. If you're on Firefox with Advanced Tracking Protection enabled, you might need to turn it off for this site -- apparently ATP blocks Reddit's official public API, too. Be sure to check out other subreddits and /top posts of subs with the controls on the right of the header bar!
Sameer K
@thesephist cool ship! what's the story behind the name?
Linus
@thesameerk The name's supposed to be "unimpress" as in "I'm un-impressed with today's news" but I think in hindsight I could have picked a more intuitive / pronounceable name, haha.
Andre Christoga Pramaditya
The product looks sick, cool project Linus.
Sameer K
love the fonts & styling on this!! fun lil reader to use
Linus
@thesameerk Thanks! Definitely tried to put some effort into making the design match the real newspaper. You can see some comparisons with my reference design on a blog I wrote about this project at https://thesephist.com/posts/uni... :D
