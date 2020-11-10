discussion
Would you recommend this product?
ᴍɪᴄʜᴀᴇʟ ᴀɴᴅʀᴇᴜᴢᴢᴀ
Maker
Founder || Creator
Hello everyone, 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗼𝗿𝗻𝘀 𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗱, 𝗧𝗨𝗙 for short naming, is a project of mine that I had been working on Since May. The project was born from my side project Colors & Fonts and because it ended up to be successful I wanted to separate it from the site and give it its own personality... So I rebranded the newsletter, gave it a name, a domain and here we are. -𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗴𝗲𝘁? Links to resources and articles for web developers and UI/UX designers. The resources can be something that is in beta or up and running, from extensions to web tools, to anything that can help you with your daily routines. The noteworthy articles ar from around the web and they can be from a small blog to the popular blog. You can read here the last issue sent: - https://www.unicornsfeed.com/iss... If you wonder about the newsletter color, yes, is black.
Share
Im following Mike on this project for several months. What I like is the fact that everything is well researched. Good luck with the launch mate!
@csaba_kissi Hey Csaba! thank for your kind words, mate. and also for constant help and feedback!
It looks dope @michael_andreuzza 🔥
@michael_andreuzza @victor_ribero Thank you Victor!
Mike did a great work on The Unicorns Feed! I've found countless useful resources on his newsletter. Totally recommend it!!!
Hey Michael. Good luck! Looks awesome!
@jkristobans Hey Juris, Thank you so much!