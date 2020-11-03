The Ultimate SaaS Quiz
Nicolas Grenié
Hunter
Developer Advocate, Typeform
I am sure we all need a bit of today... and why not test our knowledge about Saas products! Do you really think you know them all? Are you using them all? This Saas quiz is a cool way to discover new products :)
Sydney Cohen
Maker
Building products 👷♂️
First of all, thank you @picsoung for hunting us ! Hey ProductHunters, I'm Sydney CTO at getchaos.app I love SaaS apps. I've been working on the SaaS environment for several years and I'm a PH fan for a few years now. While referencing services with my partner Arthur (we help companies manage their SaaS apps with Chaos), we were back in lockdown last week in France and spent our weekend on building a game in order stay positive in this difficult time. So let's have fun ! The objective is simple : discover which logo is described by the SaaS's name or one-liner. Compete with your friends and be #1 on the leaderboard. Go you have 60 seconds ⏰.
