The Ultimate Job Hunting Space

The Ultimate Job Hunting Space

Land your dream job with our guiding Notion template

Effortlessly manage contacts, deadlines, and application status and use our available resources to make your application stand out. Everything you need in one space.
Launched in
Productivity
Career
Notion
 by
About this launch
The Ultimate Job Hunting Space by
was hunted by
Dương Chi
in Productivity, Career, Notion. Made by
Dương Chi
,
Ha My Tran
,
Tham (Sylvia) Nguyen
and
Mai Quang Tuan
. Featured on August 18th, 2023.
