Steve Schlafman
Maker
Coach at High Output. Angel Investor.
Dating back to 2015, I've conducted a comprehensive annual life review every December. I've found this process to be not only cathartic and illuminating but also transformational and empowering. This exercise has helped me identify what’s important, shed what isn’t, and change in many ways. As a result, I decided to get sober, leave a job that wasn’t the right fit, and pursue coaching as a calling. This process has had such a profound impact on me that I believe everyone should complete an annual review. That's why I created The Ultimate Annual Review. It's an actionable blueprint to conduct your own self-paced annual life review. You'll explore the challenges you faced, what you learned, and what you desire in the new year. In other words, you'll gain a holistic perspective of where you've been in 2020 and where you want to go in 2021.
