The Typography Ticket Book is standard equipment for the modern design enforcer. Lists thirty-two common design infractions, each with an appropriate penalty, with plenty of room for improvisation.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Ali R. TariqHunter@alirtariq · Product Designer, Axonify
woah oh, here she comes! Watch out boy, she'll chew you up. Woah oh, here she comes! SHE'S A TYPO-EATER! 👮🏼♀️
Upvote Share·