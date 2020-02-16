Discussion
CJ Ezinne
Maker
Hey Everybody, My name is Chidubem Ezinne, call me CJ. Over the past 10 years, Twitter has become a prominent method of communication in the United States. And more recently it has taken center stage for its prominent use by significant politicians and this has led to a myriad of political commentary to take presence on the platform. After reading some older research on using twitter to analyze public sentiment; I decided to work on this as a side project and see what I could get built. What came out of this was The Twitter Sentiment Index. ✅How it works: - Analyze the latest tweets on each candidate every 15 min - Analyze each tweet's sentiment individually then save the overall average score - To reduce the "noisiness" of the data I've provided a graph based on the Moving Average ✅Issues and future works: - State Specific Analysis - What is the best method of displaying this data? - Implicit bias to the population with Twitter Accounts
