The Trap Factory
Press a button. Get AI-generated trap beats.
Dave Goldblatt
@thatguybg, @nunu_thang, @dannibles and I came together during @beondeck's Hip-Hop Hackathon a few months ago. (Shoutout @brandon_taleisnik + @eriktorenberg for organizing) The four of us all love music, and have experience making trap beats. But creating beats has a lot of friction, and if you don't have any experience, it can be really daunting and overwhelming! It's 2020, so we decided to solve this problem by building THETRAPFACTORY: Press a button, get a beat. Don't like the beat we generated? Press a button to create another. Rinse, lather, repeat until you get 🔥. Only pay for the beat if you like it! 🤑 But there's one more thing... Have a certain sound in mind? Want to have a bit more control? We have a second "mode" where you can upload your own sample, and our AI will create a beat *using* that sample. Have fun ya'll - can't wait to hear your trap beats!
Pressed a button. Got a beat. does exactly what it says on the box. which rules.
@mackflavelle Thanks mack! Would love to hear your beat in our discord 😛https://discord.gg/p5qbWS
Congrats team, this is incredible!
@eriktorenberg Thanks!! 🔥
What excites me most about The Trap Factory is that our generative model will be open sourced. This means that anyone can help define the genre of trap by contributing loops or improvements to the model via our GitHub repository. Once we have a large dataset of trap instrumentation, we will be able to create a neural network-based model that is even more creative than our current one. If we pass in instrumentation from another genre (let’s say metal, for example) as input to our new model, we could create a trap-metal fusion instrumentation with just the click of a button. If you love music and you’d like to help build or benefit from such a model, consider joining our Discord server: https://discordapp.com/invite/3X...
Also want to thank @callmevlad and Webflow - during our hackathon we created the first version using #nocode! Our current design is a riff off of one of the webflow templates 😮
