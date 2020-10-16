Log In
The Track Factory

Hundreds of royalty free music tracks for $9.95 per month

The Track factory is a new High Quality royalty-free music platform delivering hundreds of tracks across all genres for one very low monthly subscription of just $9.95 per month. Up to 100 new tracks added every month. we have all styles.
campbell Downie
Im a professional Music Producer
During Covid 19 we saw a huge rise in young creatives developing content. We decided we wanted to give something back to everyone and so drawing on our 60 years int the professional music business writing for film, tv, advertising and more we started the Track Factory. High-quality music and soundscapes for all creatives, fora single. really low monthly subscription. We want to encourage creativity and ensure that everyone has access to music that is absolutely no strings attached or hidden costs in anyway.
