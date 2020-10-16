discussion
campbell Downie
Maker
Im a professional Music Producer
🎈
During Covid 19 we saw a huge rise in young creatives developing content. We decided we wanted to give something back to everyone and so drawing on our 60 years int the professional music business writing for film, tv, advertising and more we started the Track Factory. High-quality music and soundscapes for all creatives, fora single. really low monthly subscription. We want to encourage creativity and ensure that everyone has access to music that is absolutely no strings attached or hidden costs in anyway.
