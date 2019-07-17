Log InSign up
The Track

Customizable time tracking app for macOS, Windows, and Linux

Hey, I created time tracking app for macOS, Windows, and Ubuntu. (Sorry Ubuntu users, but it's the only demo :/ )
You can customize the colors of the app from the settings section. Also, there are reminders for start/stop tracking time, based on apps you use.
Jovan Savic
Jovan Savic
Maker
Download The Track time tracker from https://thetrack.app/
