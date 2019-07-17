Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
The Track
The Track
Customizable time tracking app for macOS, Windows, and Linux
Productivity
Time Tracking
Hey, I created time tracking app for macOS, Windows, and Ubuntu. (Sorry Ubuntu users, but it's the only demo :/ )
You can customize the colors of the app from the settings section. Also, there are reminders for start/stop tracking time, based on apps you use.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Jovan Savic
Maker
Download The Track time tracker from
https://thetrack.app/
Upvote
Share
10 hours ago
Send