Daniel Greenberg
Last week, a tweet went viral about millennials killing the doorbell industry because they never ring… they just shoot a text saying here, so we are launching The Texting Doorbell. It’s a doorbell that when you ring it, it sends the text “here” to the owner of the home. We've been working on it for some time, and last week's tweet only made it more relevant. I've seen lots of use cases in beta testing such as parents with newborn babies, families with dogs, startup offices without the proper doorbell wiring, and of course the average millennial who is “afraid of the jarring bell sound”.
