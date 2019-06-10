Log InSign up
The Texting Doorbell

A doorbell that texts you "here" instead of ringing

Just text me when you're here... do NOT ring the bell!
Millennials No Longer Use Doorbells And These Are The Reasons Why"Here."
Ask Not for Whom the Doorbell Tolls. They Won't Answer It.Some smartphone-carrying millennials and Gen Zers are so used to texting upon arrival that the sound of a ringing doorbell freaks them out.
Last week, a tweet went viral about millennials killing the doorbell industry because they never ring… they just shoot a text saying here, so we are launching The Texting Doorbell. It’s a doorbell that when you ring it, it sends the text “here” to the owner of the home. We've been working on it for some time, and last week's tweet only made it more relevant. I've seen lots of use cases in beta testing such as parents with newborn babies, families with dogs, startup offices without the proper doorbell wiring, and of course the average millennial who is “afraid of the jarring bell sound”.
