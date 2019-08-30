The Spoke 2.0
Came across this after speaking with @bullstern. No need to ever send a text to friends who are asking for NYC or documentary recommendations... I tell them to just follow me, search what they're looking for and cuisine/genre and get my suggestions based on my highest ratings. The coolest part is now they allow you to see who and what (movies, shows, restaurants, bars) you influence. Reminds me of Klout. Excited to see what's next guys!
Thanks Dick 🙏! 👋 Product Hunt! I’m Tom. It started with my girlfriend and I trying to find a movie. We’d sit in bed, scroll through Netflix, i'd fall asleep after 45 minutes… and in the morning she’d understandably be furious. 33% of all search queries are for recommendations, but our results are polluted by general consensus algorithms and paid advertising. The Spoke cuts through the clutter by featuring lists of recommendations from your friends, favorite influencers & publishers. Choose a list and see each item with your personalized Spoke Score - the average rating from the people you follow. If the movie or place looks interesting, swipe right to save it. If not, swipe left. If you’ve done it, swipe up to power the Spoke Score for the people who follow you. The Spoke Score decides how search results are ranked, so searching for a genre or cuisine will return different results for everyone on the planet. Then when decision time comes, “sync slates” with your significant other or friends to instantly see the saved items you have in common… with your favorite streaming/delivery services one tap away. We hope it eliminates as many arguments for you as it has for us. We've just released "impact" which will allow you to quantify your authentic influence, seeing who and what you're influencing in realtime! Looking forward to your feedback. Nominations for lists of recommendations are welcome. Who's list would you like to see? -The Spoke.
