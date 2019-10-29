Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
The Size of Space
The Size of Space
An interactive visualization of the universe
Space
An interactive visualization that shows the full scale of the universe in your browser. Made with Three.js
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
30 minutes ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Neal Agarwal
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! I've always been fascinated by the insane scale of space. I made this page to help myself and others visualize it. Hope you like it! :)
Upvote
Share
9 hours ago
Send