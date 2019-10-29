Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → The Size of Space

The Size of Space

An interactive visualization of the universe

An interactive visualization that shows the full scale of the universe in your browser. Made with Three.js
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Neal Agarwal
Neal Agarwal
Maker
Hello Product Hunt! I've always been fascinated by the insane scale of space. I made this page to help myself and others visualize it. Hope you like it! :)
UpvoteShare