The Simple Password Manager
The Simple Password Manager
Generate, store, and manage unique passwords with ease
Generate, store, and manage unique passwords with ease and security! With this Notion-Template you'll never forget your passwords ever again. Create new and secure passwords with the press of a button!
Launched in
Password manager
Security
Notion
The Simple Password Manager
About this launch
Generate, store, and manage unique passwords with ease!
The Simple Password Manager by
The Simple Password Manager
was hunted by
Felix
in
Password manager
,
Security
,
Notion
. Made by
Felix
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
