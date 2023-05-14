Products
The Simple Password Manager

Generate, store, and manage unique passwords with ease

Generate, store, and manage unique passwords with ease and security! With this Notion-Template you'll never forget your passwords ever again. Create new and secure passwords with the press of a button!
Launched in
Password manager
Security
Notion
 by
The Simple Password Manager
Sprig Replays & AI User Insights
Get real-time product learnings via Replays & GPT-powered AI
About this launch
The Simple Password ManagerGenerate, store, and manage unique passwords with ease!
The Simple Password Manager by
The Simple Password Manager
was hunted by
Felix
in Password manager, Security, Notion. Made by
Felix
. Featured on May 16th, 2023.
The Simple Password Manager
is not rated yet. This is The Simple Password Manager's first launch.
