  1. Home
  2.  → The Silk Collective

The Silk Collective

Redefining the future of web3 fashion, together.

  1. 9168d5f0-e2bd-4368-89d1-db4ccd77b8bc.png
The current economy in the fashion world is not sustainable. The Silk Collective aims to become a community-run brand, opposing the current consumerism relation between high fashion houses and its customers.
Embed
Featured
Have you used The Silk Collective?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.