Sign In
Home
→
The Silk Collective
The Silk Collective
Redefining the future of web3 fashion, together.
🏷 Free Options
Fashion
+ 1
get it
UPVOTE
3
The current economy in the fashion world is not sustainable. The Silk Collective aims to become a community-run brand, opposing the current consumerism relation between high fashion houses and its customers.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
6m ago
Have you used The Silk Collective?
Help improve Product Hunt by sharing a review with the community.
Leave a review