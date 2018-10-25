The Siletz Modular Carry System

With 35 liters of water-tight storage and a suite of complimentary modular accessories that can seamlessly adapt to accommodate the demands of work, travel and the outdoors, it is the most versatile waterproof backpack, ever.
Kickstarter Highlight: Tillak Siletz Modular Carry System - Carryology - Exploring better ways to carryEver heard the words 'waterproof backpack', dug into the design a little, and discovered the primary feature is the waterproofness? Not a bad thing in and of itself, but it can leave things lacking in the design potential. A standard backpack that's waterproof is alright.
Octave ZangsMaker@octavez · Pixels, sound waves and moving pictures.
As a web designer and developer first, it was a lot of fun working on this project. Working on a backpack that works great to commute in the city, travel, but also can tackle the most demanding outdoor activities 👌🏻
