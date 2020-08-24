The Shoppable Quiz by Octane AI

discussion
I have known Matt (CEO) since he was 19 years old, and his cofounder Ben for almost as long. They are great community organizers and product builders. They started with the idea of making everything conversational (remember chatbots?!). Now they have come a long way bringing this now to their large community of sellers across Shopify to make all shopping more conversational. They also just raised a nice slug of funding - see the Forbes article to keep building this out. Check it out!
Hi all! I'm Ben, the President and Co-Founder of Octane AI We came up with the concept of the Shoppable Quiz in 2019. We work with thousands of Shopify and Shopify Plus stores to power their Facebook Messenger and SMS marketing. While many use our software to generate revenue through cart abandonment messages, sale updates, and other automated flows -- many also used our Messenger software in particular to build Messenger quizzes. Product recommendation quizzes. Fit finders. Skin care routines. Build-a-box. They were all quizzes. And we asked our customers, why aren't you doing this on your website? The answers were always the same -- it either required custom coding (way too expensive and difficult) or they had to use a form builder that wasn't integrated with Shopify and not made for ecommerce. And so, we built the Shoppable Quiz -- our biggest product release since the launch of the company in 2016! The Shoppable Quiz is SUPER powerful, and it drives real sales for Shopify stores -- we have one customer (Doe Lashes) collect 3x more emails than they were with their pop-ups; we have another customer (Skinny Mixes) generating 30% of their revenue through us now! We also got a big feature for our launch in Forbes, and announced a new round of funding led by Bullpen Capital + General Catalyst, FJ Labs, and more: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mar... I'm here -- and the team is here -- to answer questions. We are just excited to finally share the Shoppable Quiz with the world. :) ~ Ben
