The Self-Employment Tax Hub

Hi everyone, Matt from Bonsai here! We originally launched Bonsai on Product Hunt 5 years ago last month, and have since gone through YC and built a fast-growing, profitable company. We owe the Product Hunt community for your help early on in that journey, so thank you! :) In those last 5 years we’ve helped hundreds of thousands of freelancers manage their businesses. A large and recurring theme is confusion and frustration with self employed taxes. This is unfortunately one of the trickiest (and most annoying) parts of being self employed. We put together a bunch of content for our paying users on the topic, and then decided to make it free and public for everyone. As the year comes to an end and you start reflecting on 2020 and planning for 2021, we hope this gives freelancers some help and confidence in managing their finances. We’ve put together a couple resources to help you get ready for tax time: - a tax calculator to estimate your 1099 taxes - lists of common tax write offs by freelance work type - a free ebook with everything you need to know about your taxes The team and I will be around during the day to answer any questions you have!
Love this guys. So much content! It's impressive!
Fantastic work folks! Sharing this with my friends doing freelance work.
Bonsai doesn't cease to impress me. This is a goldmine of information and resources. Navigating personal taxes is a real challenge for most, so imagine having to do it for your business. Congrats on this launch and can't want to explore in details all this!