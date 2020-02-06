  1. Home
The Scientific Meal Planner

Free meal plans optimally balanced for health and longevity

Introducing The Scientific Meal Planner
An absolutely FREE public service that uses the recommendations of nutrition science to generate optimally balanced meal plans for health and longevity.
Dev Log - Scientific Meal PlannerHello and welcome to the first of many dev logs for The Scientific Meal Planner! My name is Daniel, and I'm the developer. Today I'm excited to reveal The Scientific Meal Planner to world. I hope you enjoy it.
Daniel Burnette
Daniel Burnette
Maker
Hello everyone! I'm the developer of The Scientific Meal Planner. In a society where almost everyone eats an unhealthy diet, the diseases that stem from diet become normalized. For example, heart disease is the #1 killer of Americans, and for the most part, it does not need to occur at all. People are (mostly unknowingly) doing it to themselves. The importance of diet for disease prevention is very significant and under-appreciated by the public at large. When creating this my goal was to apply the lessons of nutrition science to a meal planning algorithm so that those who care to follow the evidence have a resource that helps them do it. It's totally free, presented as a public service, in hopes it can help people live healthier lives. Give it shot!
