Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Daniel Burnette
Maker
Hello everyone! I'm the developer of The Scientific Meal Planner. In a society where almost everyone eats an unhealthy diet, the diseases that stem from diet become normalized. For example, heart disease is the #1 killer of Americans, and for the most part, it does not need to occur at all. People are (mostly unknowingly) doing it to themselves. The importance of diet for disease prevention is very significant and under-appreciated by the public at large. When creating this my goal was to apply the lessons of nutrition science to a meal planning algorithm so that those who care to follow the evidence have a resource that helps them do it. It's totally free, presented as a public service, in hopes it can help people live healthier lives. Give it shot!
